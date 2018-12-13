Kendra Cocksedge named New Zealand Rugby player of the year

Kendra Cocksedge claims New Zealand Player of the Year accolade

Black Ferns scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge has made history as the first woman to be named New Zealand Rugby player of the year.

Cocksedge, who has played 47 tests for New Zealand, was awarded the Kelvin R. Tremain Memorial Trophy ahead of All Blacks players Brodie Retallick, Richie Mo'unga and Codie Taylor.

Upon receiving the award, Cockesdge said: "It means the world, and the blood, sweat and tears that goes into putting on any type of jersey (are worth it) when you win awards like this. it pays off.

"It's stepping stones that we are making here, and going forward, we are going to keep paving the way in the women's game."

The New Zealand women's sevens were named Team of the Year, and Clark Laidlaw - the New Zealand men's sevens coach - was named Coach of the Year.