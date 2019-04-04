All Blacks full-back Israel Dagg forced to retire aged 30 due to injury

Israel Dagg has been forced to retire

World Cup-winning full-back Israel Dagg has been forced to retire from rugby aged 30 due to a knee injury.

Dagg won 66 caps for New Zealand, scoring 26 tries, and was a member of the side that Rugby World Cup on home soil in 2011.

He also made 114 Super Rugby appearances for the Highlanders and Crusaders, helping the latter win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Dagg's long-term knee injury didn't allow him to train or play at an elite level and after taking medical advice he decided to retire.

Dagg (left) started at full-back in New Zealand's World Cup final win over France in 2011

"It's been an honour to represent the All Blacks, Crusaders and Hawke's Bay over the years and I'm incredibly proud to have worn each of those jerseys throughout my career," said Dagg.

"While it's bittersweet to mark the end of my playing career, I'm grateful to still be able to contribute to this Crusaders team in 2019 and help prepare some of the younger squad members to take the next step in their own careers.

"On a personal note, I'm looking forward to taking on some new challenges in the future, and looking forward to spending more time with my young family."

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen added: "It's always a shame when injury forces a player to retire, but 'Izzy' will leave our game knowing that he'll forever be remembered as an outstanding player who definitely enhanced the All Blacks jersey and contributed to the legacy of the team.

"He had an outstanding debut season for us in 2010, scoring that final try in the Test against the Springboks in Johannesburg, and then took that form into the Rugby World Cup in 2011 where he was one of the stars of the tournament, and he played a major part in the All Blacks being successful at that tournament.

"We'll all miss his outstanding rugby skills on the field, but he was a real character off the field as well. We'll look back fondly at his time in the black jersey - he's a very special man and a very special player.

"We wish him, wife Daisy and his young family all the very best for what the future holds."