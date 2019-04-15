New Zealand's Damian McKenzie ruled out of World Cup with knee injury

All Blacks full-back Damian McKenzie was injured playing for the Waikato Chiefs

New Zealand full-back Damian McKenzie has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen announced that McKenzie injured his right knee during the Waikato Chiefs' 33-29 Super Rugby win over Auckland Blues on Saturday.

The Chiefs full-back was forced off the pitch early in the second half at the Waikato Stadium, after attempting to tackle Otere Black, and a scan later revealed the full extent of the knee injury.

Damian McKenzie leaves the field after being injured playing for the Chiefs

McKenzie has 23 Test caps for New Zealand, and the news will come as a major blow to the defending world champions who begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Yokohama on September 21.

"He's done an ACL and looks to be out for eight to nine months which is a real shame for him," Hansen said.

NZ coach Steve Hansen will be without McKenzie in Japan

"His World Cup opportunity's gone but he's still young enough [at 23] to make probably the next two. It's just important he gets his knee right and takes the time to be able to come back and achieve the dreams that he wants to achieve.

"It's sad for him obviously. It creates another opportunity for someone else. We've got to expect injuries and there will be more than just him I'd say."