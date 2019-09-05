New Zealand name Beauden Barrett at fly-half for Rugby World Cup warm-up vs Tonga

Beauden Barrett has been moved to his preferred position at fly-half

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen will give game time to several under-worked members of his Rugby World Cup squad when the All Blacks face Tonga in their last warm-up match at Hamilton on Saturday.

Hansen has made numerous changes to the line-up that beat Australia 36-0 in the second Bledisloe Cup Test, notably moving Beauden Barrett from full-back to his preferred position at fly-half in the absence of Richie Mo'unga, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Veteran Ben Smith, in is 80th Test, returns to his best position at full-back after playing recently on the right wing to allow Mo'unga and Barrett to feature as dual playmakers.

Hooker Codie Taylor, flanker Matt Todd and scrumhalf T.J. Perenara, who generally start on the bench, are promoted to the starting 15 while Liam Coltman, the third hooker in the squad, and rookie back rower Luke Jacobson are named as reserves.

Uncapped fly-half Josh Ioane is also on the bench, though he is not a member of Hansen's 31-man World Cup squad.

"It's great to get the squad together and start preparing for what will be a great match against Tonga," Hansen said. "We know the Rugby World Cup is just around the corner but we are focusing on 'right here, right now.'

"Tonga will be targeting this game in a bid to build momentum into their Rugby World Cup campaign, and so are we, as it's going to be important for both teams to head into the tournament with confidence."

Siua Maile, who was working as a roofer before his selection for the Tonga team three weeks ago, will make his Test debut.

Former Wallaby Cooper Vuna will start on the right wing after recently playing at inside centre.

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Kieran Read (c), 7 Matt Todd, 6 Ardie Savea, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16 Liam Coltman, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Aaron Smith. 22 Josh Ioane, 23 Jordie Barrett.

