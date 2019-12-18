John Plumtree joins Ian Foster's All Blacks staff

John Plumtree was has been with the Hurricanes since 2015

Hurricanes coach John Plumtree has been named as an assistant to new All Blacks coach Ian Foster in a coaching group alongside Greg Feek and Scott McLeod, New Zealand Rugby announced on Thursday.

Plumtree will be replaced at the Hurricanes by his assistant Jason Holland, with former All Blacks winger Cory Jane joining the side as defence coach, the Super Rugby team said.

"When you start out as a young coach, you dream that one day you'll be helping coach the All Blacks, and to now have that dream realised is incredible," said Plumtree.

"I've done a fair bit of coaching in different parts of the world over the last 20 years and to now be part of the All Blacks is fantastic."

Feek returned to New Zealand this week after nine years overseas, and was part of the Ireland coaching team that won the Six Nations in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

"It's a real privilege and honour to be named as part of the All Blacks coaching team," said Feek. "It's unbelievable really.

"I've learnt so much during my time overseas and I'm really pumped and energised to bring my overseas experience into the All Blacks set-up and help the team as we move into a new chapter."

NZR said one more coach was expected to be added to Foster's group, with Brad Mooar widely tipped to cut short his contract with the Scarlets and return home.