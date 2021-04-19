Dane Coles: All Blacks and Wellington Hurricanes hooker signs new deal to 2023 World Cup

Hooker Dane Coles has signed a new All Blacks and Wellington Hurricanes deal

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Super Rugby side Wellington Hurricanes in a deal that will take him through to the 2023 World Cup in France.

The 34-year-old said he hoped to add to his 74 Test caps and remain at the Hurricanes as a "one-club man".

"I'm so grateful to be playing the game I love, and grateful for the opportunity to continue with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby," he said in a statement.

"The Hurricanes have been loyal to me...so to continue my career with them will be awesome.

"I'm also looking forward to giving myself a chance to again play for the All Blacks.

"It's a huge honour to play for that team and I never take my opportunities in the black jersey for granted."

A World Cup winner in 2015 in England, Coles was a member of the All Blacks squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2019 tournament in Japan, where they lost 19-7 to England.

Cole played in five Tests in 2020, starting in four of them.

"It's fantastic news to have 'Colesy' recommit to New Zealand," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

"He's such an influential player in our team: he's a world-class player, an inspiration to his team-mates and we love his straightforward honesty."