South Africa recall Saracens' Vincent Koch for Rugby Championship Tests

Vincent Koch won the last of his nine caps in South Africa's loss to Italy in 2016

South Africa have recalled Saracens prop Vincent Koch for their home Rugby Championship Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

Wasps full-back Willie le Roux has also been selected, despite the Springboks initially saying he would not be picked for their final two home Tests of 2018.

"He goes with our best wishes for the next games," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young following Saturday's win at Sale.

"My fingers will be firmly crossed to make sure he walks off the pitch after that last game, and hopefully we have him back fit and well."

Bath flanker Francois Louw has not been selected and, with centres Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende absent through injury, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has called up the uncapped Ruhan Nel.

The 27-year-old has starred for Western Province in the Currie Cup and, while his preferred position is centre, he can also operate at full-back and on the wing.

Sevens star Ruhan Nel could win his first cap against Australia

"Ruhan comes with a lot of international experience with the Blitzboks," said Erasmus.

"He has performed consistently well for Western Province so it will be good to see how he operates in the Bok environment."

South Africa play Australia in Port Elizabeth on September 29 and New Zealand in Pretoria on October 6, with both games live on Sky Sports Action.

New Zealand top the Rugby Championship with 16 points, six points ahead of South Africa.

South Africa squad

Forwards: Schalk Brits, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (c), Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Warren Whiteley.

Backs: Aphiwe Dyantyi, Andre Esterhuizen, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Ruhan Nel, Sibusiso Nkosi, Embrose Papier, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux, Damian Willemse, Ivan van Zyl.