Embrose Papier gets first South Africa start against Scotland

Embrose Papier has five Test caps to his name, but will make his first start on Saturday

Scrum-half Embrose Papier will make his first start for South Africa against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, the only change to the backline while the pack has undergone a significant reshuffle.

First-choice No 9 Faf de Klerk has been released back to his Premiership side Sale Sharks by prior arrangement, leaving coach Rassie Erasmus with inexperienced options in that position. Ivan van Zyl, who started the 12-11 defeat by England in the opening match of the tour, will be on the bench.

The rest of the backline remains the same that played in the dramatic 29-26 win over France last weekend, with Handre Pollard leading the attack from fly-half and Willie le Roux adding experience at full-back.

A calf injury to No 8 Warren Whiteley, which has seen him released from the tour group, has prompted significant movement in the pack as Duane Vermeulen shifts from flank to take his place at the back of the scrum.

Pieter-Steph du Toit moves from lock into the No 7 jersey with RG Snyman coming off the bench to partner Franco Mostert in the second row.

RG Snyman will start in the No 4 jersey in place of the injured Eben Etzebeth

Erasmus had hoped to have Eben Etzebeth back from injury for the Scotland test but was left disappointed.

"Unfortunately Eben is still not fully fit, which gives RG Snyman another great opportunity to start against one of the top rugby sides," Erasmus said in a media release from SA Rugby on Thursday.

"Moving Duane and Pieter-Steph around in the pack isn't disrupting at all as both of them are very experienced and have played for us in these positions earlier in the season."

The Springboks are looking to become just the second side, after world champions New Zealand, to defeat Scotland in 10 home Tests at Murrayfield.

But Gregor Townsend's team has a strong home record, having beaten Ireland, England, Wales, France and Australia.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus is expecting a tough challenge from Scotland

"Scotland is a well-coached side, they are difficult to break down and they will present us with a very tough challenge at Murrayfield," Erasmus said.

"The matches in the northern hemisphere are all closely fought encounters, with the set-piece battle key, and its important to grab the big moments and finish your opportunities."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 RG Snyman, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe.