South Africa lock RG Snyman to miss opening months of Super Rugby season with ankle injury

RG Snyman will be out for at least three months with an ankle problem

South Africa lock RG Snyman had ankle surgery on Tuesday and will miss the opening months of Super Rugby.

He is only expected to be available again in April in the latest injury blow to the Pretoria-based side.

Snyman returned at the weekend from a brief stint at Honda Heat in Japan where he injured his ankle.

Scans on Monday revealed more serous damage than initially anticipated and surgery was recommended, officials said.

Springboks Marnitz Boshoff, Travis Ismaiel and Marco van Staden are only set to return at the end of March, while hookers Edgar Marutlulle and Jaco Visagie are also out, meaning certain game time for newly-signed Schalk Brits.