South Africa captain Siya Kolisi out of Rugby Championship

Siya Kolisi is recovering from a knee injury sustained in May

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will play no further part in the Rugby Championship after being left out of the squad for the remaining Tests against New Zealand and Argentina.

The 28-year-old flanker is recovering from a knee injury sustained playing for the Stormers in May, and played no part in the Springboks' 35-17 win over Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Kolisi will now focus on recovering in time to play against the All Blacks in the Springboks' opening game of the World Cup on September 21.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 36-man squad for the Tests against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday and Argentina in Salta on August 10.

4:24 South Africa opened the 2019 Rugby Championship with a convincing win at home to Australia South Africa opened the 2019 Rugby Championship with a convincing win at home to Australia

14 players arrived in New Zealand on Thursday ahead of their Test in Wellington, meaning they played no part in the win over Australia.

Eight more Springbok players arrived on Saturday, with the rest of the squad arriving next week.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live on

Lizo Ggoboka, Warrick Gelant, Marvin Orie and Andre Esterhuizen will all arrive later in the week and are unlikely to feature against the All Blacks.

Flanker Marco van Staden and full-back Dillyn Leyds have been released from the squad.

South Africa squad to face New Zealand and Argentina

Forwards

Schalk Brits, Marcell Coetzee, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Rynhardt Elstadt, Eben Etzebeth, Lizo Gqoboka, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Francois Louw, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Tendai Mtawarira, Franco Mostert, Trevor Nyakane, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen.

Backs

Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Andre Esterhuizen, Warrick Gelant, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Willie le Roux, Handr Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn.