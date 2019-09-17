South Africa coach Matt Proudfoot defends doping controls

South Africa assistant coach Matt Proudfoot defended Springbok drugs testing

South Africa assistant coach Matt Proudfoot has defended the team's doping controls following Aphiwe Dyantyi's positive drugs test.

Springboks and Lions wing Dyantyi, 25, could face a four-year ban after both his A and B urine samples last month returned positive results for multiple anabolic steroids, but assistant coach Proudfoot defended the drugs testing program of his team.

Aphiwe Dyantyi's A and B samples returned positive results for anabolic steroids

He said: "We are tested weekly, probably six to eight players are tested on an off-day every week before the camps we've been on, right the way through the Super Rugby championship.

"I understand why the narrative is there, but serious testing is done of this team, and that's the team I'm responsible for.

"Drugs testing has to be working, that's a world sport issue."

Proudfoot also stated South Africa's rugby should be judged by events on the field.

He added: "If you look at our Sevens team competing on the world stage, our junior side third in the world, the Springboks competing well, the women's team too.

"So that's the image of South African rugby which needs to be attained.

"But of course doping in sport is something that needs to be continually addressed."

Two-time World Cup winners South Africa open their World Cup bid against defending champions New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday.