Siya Kolisi says each Stormers player will decide their own Black Lives Matter stance

Siya Kolisi returns to action with the Stormers on Saturday

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi says it will be up to each of his team-mates as to whether to show their support for Black Lives Matter when rugby resumes in South Africa on Saturday.

Kolisi, who skippered South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory in Japan last year, has revealed in-depth discussions within the Stormers camp about Black Lives Matter and equality.

They agreed it would be up to each individual to decide their own stance without prejudice.

"We've tried to narrow it down to what's going on here in South Africa," said Kolisi. "We pride ourselves on our diversity in the Stormers team.

"There are so many things that people can do to show their support and we said, as long as we're getting the education, and we're learning and growing each week, what someone else does, that's up to you.

"We're not going to judge each other. We have to respect what they [team-mates] are doing and the decision they're making, and they will answer for it.

"If you ask me what I'm doing, I will answer for it and then the next guy will answer for themselves."

The Stormers play the Lions as part of a double-header in Pretoria on Saturday, the first rugby to be played in South Africa since March.

The Bulls also take on the Sharks, with both games live on Sky Sports Arena from 3.25pm.