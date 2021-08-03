Cobus Reinach, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert start for South Africa against British and Irish Lions

Cobus Reinach starts at scrum-half for the Springboks

South Africa make two enforced changes for the third and final Test against the Lions.

Franco Mostert, who started in the second row in the first two Tests, moves into the backrow after Pieter Steph Du Toit was ruled out due to a shoulder injury sustained in the second Test.

Mostert did well last weekend in that position and will further bolster a bok pack that has Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth packing down in the second row.

Scrum-half Faf de Klerk was also injured during the 27-9 win at Cape Town Stadium last weekend but the Springboks have elected to keep Herschel Jantjies on the bench, with Cobus Reinach coming straight into the starting XV to replace him.

Cheslin Kolbe, who was lucky to escape a red card last time out, is back on the wing along with try scoring machine Makazole Mapimpi and Willie le Roux at full-back.

Veteran fly-half Morné Steyn - who slotted the winning penalty to seal the series for the Boks back in 2009 - is back on the bench as South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has opted for a five-three split with Damian Willemse and Jantjies the other two backline players on the bench.

South Africa..fs Duane Vermeulen runs during the Rugby World Cup semifinal at International Yokohama Stadium between Wales and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila).

Trevor Nyakane and Vincent Koch provide cover at prop, with hooker Malcolm Marx also ready to make his presence felt, while Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith cover the back row.

There is no place for World Cup-winning No 8 Duane Vermeulen who joined the Springbok camp on Monday after undergoing ankle surgery.

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Franco Mostert, 8 Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morné Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse