Rugby World Cup final: Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard start for South Africa against New Zealand, who bring in Brodie Retallick

Handre Pollard is promoted to the starting line-up after making a match-winning impact off the bench against England

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard have been named in South Africa's starting side for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand, who bring in Brodie Retallick for Sam Whitelock.

The return of half-backs De Klerk and Pollard are South Africa's only two changes from the side which started in Saturday's 16-15 semi-final win against England.

De Klerk and Pollard both featured in the 2019 Ruby World Cup final where the latter kicked 22 points as the Springboks were crowned world champions for the third time.

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi will also start against New Zealand after the governing body World Rugby ruled there was "insufficient evidence" he used a racial slur towards Tom Curry.

The big surprise from Springboks management Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber was the bench split, with lock Jean Kleyn and No 8 Jasper Wiese added for an extended 'Bomb Squad' of seven reserve forwards.

South Africa kept four of the five forwards that were on the bench for the semi-final, with prop Trevor Nyakane in for the injured Vincent Koch in a forced change.

The Boks added Kleyn and Wiese in an indication they will lean heavily on their forwards. Willie le Roux is the only back in the reserves. That could leave South Africa exposed if it has backline injuries at Stade de France as it seeks back-to-back titles to match the feat of the All Blacks in 2011 and 2015.

"We've gone from a 5-3 bench split to a 7-1 split to give us the best chance of being successful," Springboks head coach Nienaber said. "We have plans in place to mitigate for injuries in the backline, but we're excited about our plan and we embrace the risk.

"We know we are in for a colossal battle. Every point and inch will count in this match and we know it will take another top-class effort to come out on top on Saturday."

De Klerk and Pollard are set to become the most experienced half-backs in South Africa's history, partnering each other for the 25th time and surpassing Joost van der Westhuizen and Henry Honiball's record of starting in 24 Tests together.

Nienaber has included 15 players in his squad who appeared in the Springboks' record 35-7 win against New Zealand at Twickenham in August.

Second row Franco Mostert and prop Steven Kitshoff are the only two forwards named in the starting line-up who did not start in the 2019 final.

"This is an experienced team with several players who played in the last Rugby World Cup final and who know exactly what to expect at Stade de France on Saturday and what it will take to retain the title," said Nienaber.

"The players who will be playing in their first World Cup final have also proven their worth as warriors throughout this campaign and they are all ready for this massive occasion.

South Africa team to face New Zealand

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Jasper Wiese, 23 Willie Le Roux.

All Blacks tweak team with one change for final

New Zealand's Brodie Retallick has been restored to the line-up

New Zealand coach Ian Foster tweaked his team for Saturday's final with a single change but resisted any temptation to power up their bench to offset the forward-heavy list of replacements the Springboks named.

Foster changed his lock combination again with Retallick restored to the line-up and Whitelock returning to the list of replacements in his only change to the starting team.

New Zealand believe Whitelock, playing his third World Cup final and his last competitive game, is most effective coming off the bench, and could bring an injection of energy at a time when South Africa are refreshing their forwards.

Retallick and Scott Barrett started against Ireland in the quarter-final and Barrett and Whitelock were the lock combination in the semi-final success against Argentina.

Among the substitutes tighthead prop Nepo Lualua comes in for Fletcher Newell, adding more size, but the All Blacks keep a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the replacements bench.

New Zealand team to face South Africa

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mounga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (capt.), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukeiaho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Sam Whitelock, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

World Rugby has found insufficient evidence to pursue Tom Curry's allegation that he was racially abused by Bongi Mbonambi in England's World Cup semi-final defeat by South Africa.

The game's global governing body announced that it has closed the case unless additional evidence comes to light, meaning the Springbok hooker will start in the World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday night.

Curry alleged to referee Ben O'Keeffe in the second quarter of the Stade de France showdown that he had been racially abused by Springboks hooker Mbonambi.

In an unexpected development, World Rugby revealed that it had also been investigating an additional allegation arising from the rivals' clash at Twickenham in November 2022.

A statement said: "Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges.

"It is important to note that World Rugby accepts that Tom Curry made the allegations in good faith, and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious."

The RFU said they were "deeply disappointed" by the decision made by World Rugby.