Rugby World Cup: Marcus Smith and Henry Arundell back for Bronze Final against Argentina

Marcus Smith plays at full-back for England in the Bronze Final against Argentina on Friday

Marcus Smith returns at full-back for England's Bronze Final against Argentina on Friday, while Courtney Lawes is a surprise omission, as Steve Borthwick makes eight changes to the side that lost to South Africa.

In the back three, Smith is joined by Henry Arundell on the left wing and Freddie Steward moving to right wing. Owen Farrell again captains the side, with Ben Youngs - England men's most capped player of all time - starting his first game of the tournament at scrum-half.

It will be Youngs' last game for England as he will retire after the tournament.

Tom Curry, after claiming he was racially abused by South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi in England's semi-final final defeat, has been selected in the team, moving to the blindside for his 50th international cap.

World Rugby is investigating the allegation made by Curry.

Tom Curry (right) alleged he was the victim of a racist slur from Bongi Mbonambi (left) during the World Cup semi-final

A new-look front row sees vice-captain Ellis Genge return to the starting line-up to pack down with Theo Dan at hooker and Will Stuart at tighthead.

The second-row partnership sees Maro Itoje link up with Ollie Chessum. In the back row, Sam Underhill is named on the openside flank to make his first appearance of the World Cup. Ben Earl rounds off the scrum at No 8.

There is no spot for the retiring Lawes, the 34-year-old not adding to his 103 career caps as he is also not listed among the replacements.

Lawes is expected to retire from England duty following the World Cup, saying earlier this week. "I've said to the boys, anyone that's asked. I think it's time. I've done four World Cups, so I'm pretty happy with that."

Courtney Lawes misses out on selection for the Bronze Final against Argentina

Borthwick said upon naming his squad: "After the disappointment of last weekend's game against South Africa, it is important that this Friday we once again play with the determination and dedication that so nearly earned the team the result we wanted.

"The Bronze Final gives us a great opportunity to finish the tournament on a positive note, continue to build for the future, and to give our supporters one last chance to get behind the squad out here in Paris.

"The players are looking forward to the challenge against what will be a strong Argentina side."

Henry Arundell is back on the wing for England in their last outing of the World Cup

England team for bronze final

15 Marcus Smith, 14 Freddie Steward, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Henry Arundell, 10 Owen Farrell (c) 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Theo Dan, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Dan Cole, 19 David Ribbans, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

England to play more expansive rugby in Bronze Final?

Sky Sports News' James Cole:

"As expected, Steve Borthwick has rung the changes after his team emptied the tank against South Africa on Saturday night - eight in total.

"Ben Youngs starts at scrum-half, his final game for England. With 112 caps to his name and at 34 years young, he could retire after this tournament.

"There's a whole new look back three. Freddie Steward, Mr Reliable underneath the high ball, switches out to the wing from full-back.

"With Smith back at full-back and Arundell on the wing - who scored four tries against Chile - you've got two exciting young players.

"Maybe England will try and play a bit more open and expansive rugby to show fans what the future might hold in terms of Steve Borthwick's style of play?

"They didn't have any option against South Africa in such awful weather for their semi-final. The forecast for this weekend is a bit better."