Rugby World Cup: World Rugby formally reviewing alleged racist slur at England's Tom Curry in semi-final loss

Tom Curry alleged he was the victim of a racist slur in Saturday's semi-final defeat to South Africa

World Rugby is investigating after Tom Curry alleged he was the victim of a racist slur in England's World Cup semi-final defeat by South Africa on Saturday.

Curry drew the incident involving hooker Bongi Mbonambi to the attention of referee Ben O'Keeffe around the half-hour mark of the match at the Stade de France.

The alleged slur is not audible on the referee's link. South Africa had previously announced they were investigating the incident and rugby union's global governing body has confirmed it is looking into it as well.

"World Rugby takes all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously," a statement from the governing body read.

"We can confirm that we are formally reviewing the allegation made by England's Tom Curry's in relation to the use of discriminatory language during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday.

"World Rugby will not be making further comment until the conclusion of the process."

When asked after the match if Mbonambi had said something he shouldn't have done, Curry replied "yeah", although he declined to reveal what was said.

Mbonambi refused to shake Curry's hand at the end of a dramatic clash in Paris that was won by Handre Pollard's penalty after 78 minutes.

England - who had until Monday morning to lodge an official complaint with the citing officer - have declined to make any comment on the incident.

If World Rugby's inquiry triggers disciplinary proceedings they are likely to fall under the banner of 'bringing the game into disrepute', which can result in a range of sanctions including a suspension and/or a fine.

No indication has been given of how long the investigation will take, complicating South Africa's build-up to the World Cup final, but it is understood there is a desire for it to be brought to a conclusion as soon as possible.

Apart from the disruption caused by the fallout from the incident, the Springboks face the possible scenario of entering Saturday's clash with New Zealand without a front-line hooker.

When Malcolm Marx was ruled out of the tournament by a knee injury in mid-September, fly-half Handre Pollard was called up instead of a replacement front row, leaving Mbonambi as the squad's only specialist in the position. Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden have been viewed as sufficient cover at hooker, but both players are primarily flankers.

A player cannot be called into a World Cup squad to cover for suspension, but special dispensation can be granted if it is felt the integrity of a match might be affected, in this instance by scrums having to be uncontested.

What's next?

The victory for South Africa means they now face New Zealand in a World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday October 28 (8pm kick-off BST).

The defeat for England means they come up against Argentina in next week's World Cup third-place play-off at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday October 27 (8pm kick-off BST).