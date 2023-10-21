Owen Farrell's final Rugby World Cup chance gone? | Steve Borthwick: We thought we'd won it

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole reflects on England's painful 1 point loss to South Africa in the World Cup semi-final. Sky Sports' James Cole reflects on England's painful 1 point loss to South Africa in the World Cup semi-final.

When entering into a contest as the out and out underdogs, there is something even more heartbreaking in losing in a close contest rather than being blown out of the water - that is what England experienced in their 16-15 defeat to South Africa in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

England dominated for 78 minutes of the contest, especially in the first half, Alex Mitchell kicking to perfection and the forward pack laying the most incredible of platforms.

Owen Farrell, who has come under intense scrutiny throughout this tournament, was a standout for England and they looked like the England of old: ruthless, well-drilled, and working as one.

One regret England might have is that their game-plan apparently relied on the notion that it was going to be near-impossible for them to cross the whitewash. In the big dances, wins with such a defensive attacking mindset are never going to come easy.

Two-and-a-half minutes can be the difference between the highest of highs and the cruellest of lows in sport and South Africa once again were on the right side of that emotional battle as Handre Pollard's late penalty put the Spriongboks ahead for the first time in the game.

If they win the Rugby World Cup, they will have won it the hard way but for now, England will be ruminating on what could have been…

Greenwood: The best England performance in three years; It's devastating for them

Former England centre and 2003 World Cup winner Will Greenwood told Sky Sports after full-time...

"In the short term, it's devastating for them. In terms of the long term, although they may not see it like that, it was a simply sensational performance.

"The first half could not have been better for England. Manie Libbok kicked poorly and was taken off; we got at their lineout.

"England played the letter of the law absolutely spot-on. South Africa went the wrong side, we started to pick up the penalties and accumulate the points. South Africa themselves turned some points down, went to the corner, but England defended the lineout drive fabulously well.

"It was limited rugby, but that's what you do in the wet weather. The pack were outstanding. Farrell was magnificent. We were all over them.

"But the substitution that they made... Ox Nche and Vincent Koch come on at loosehead and tighthead and shifted the dynamics of the scrum. And when you take Eben Etzebeth off, you think 'wow, we've won this game', but they then bring on a 6'10" geezer called RG Snyman who dominated the lineout, started to offload and ends up scoring the try.

"It was a proper Test match. In terms of World Cup semi-final, it was everything last night [New Zealand vs Argentina] wasn't. It was an intense affair.

"England were written off but pushed them all the way. Everyone predicted a New Zealand versus South Africa final..they didn't see it coming this way.

"Tonight, England have given their best performance in a white shirt for two-to-three years. Steve Borthwick has managed to get hold of those boys, had a master plan, and stuck to his guns.

"Compared to where we were, it's giant strides forward. But that is no consolation for those boys and Steve Borthwick who, with five or six minutes left on the clock, must have thought they were in a World Cup final."

Farrell: I'm unbelievably proud

England skipper Farrell, who at 32 may be one of a number of players who have played their final World Cup Test, refused to think negatively in the immediate aftermath.

Owen Farrell exuded a sense of understanding that his final chance of winning a World Cup had come and gone in the heartbreaking loss

"I've seen him do that a few times [Pollard]. That's a clutch kick if ever I've seen one, so fair play to him," Farrell said.

"My overriding feeling now is not too much about the game, but how proud I am of the group. How proud I am over what they've done over the last five months together. It's not all gone our way.

"The fight we've shown today and effort we put in. The sheer will at times today was outstanding and I hope we made everyone proud back home as well.

"This is definitely the last World Cup for some people, but one thing I do know is this team has got a bright future.

"Pride is the only thing in my head at the minute. We've kind of been through it all, it's been a real rollercoaster."

Borthwick: The players were magnificent; This is a very good group of players

England head coach Steve Borthwick told ITV Sport...

England players looked dejected as the match ended 15-16 to South Africa

"From our point view, I thought the players were magnificent.

"Yes there are things we could have done better, but we're disappointed because we thought we were going to win the game. Coming here tonight we thought we'd win the game.

"As I stand here right now, the players should be really proud of their performance, and the supporters should be really proud of their team.

"It's too early right now to analyse a game like that. We'll reflect, recover.

"This is a very good group of players."

Steward: Sport is cruel but we have to use this emotion

England's Freddie Steward told ITV Sport...

Freddie Steward showed his emotion both in the National Anthem and at the end of the match after a stellar performance that ended in defeat

"Disappointment but proud at the same time.

"We were written off before today, and that performance shows how tight this group is and what we're capable of.

"I'm so proud of the lads, and it's a shame we couldn't get there tonight. It's a game of fine margins.

"First half we put in a really solid performance, and we were probably in the driving seat at half-time.

"But then we just lost a bit of dominance at the set-piece, dropped a few balls and made a few errors, and South Africa made us pay for that.

"We were so close. Sport is cruel sometimes, and there's a lot of emotion from the boys. We have to use that."

Kolisi: It was ugly but I'm proud of the fight we showed

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi told ITV Sport...

The England players were visibly emotional after their loss to South Africa

"Honestly, all the hard work we've put in is paying off.

"It was ugly today, that's what champions are made of.

"I give all credit to England, they worked hard. Coach Steve and Owen, they pulled themselves together and they showed who they are. They are not a team to be taken lightly.

"To my team, it was ugly today, like it was last week, but we found a way to fight back and get back into the game, so well done to the boys.

"I'm really proud of the fight that we showed."

What's next?

The victory for South Africa means they now face New Zealand in a World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday October 28 (8pm kick-off BST).

The defeat for England means they come up against Argentina in next week's World Cup third-place play-off at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday October 27 (8pm kick-off BST).