PRO14: Wins for Munster, Ulster and Edinburgh

Darren Sweetnam is tackled by Yaw Penxe

Munster extend their lead in Conference A while Ulster move into the play-offs and Edinburgh remain unbeaten at home.

Munster 43-0 Southern Kings

Munster extended their lead at the top of Guinness PRO14 Conference A to seven points thanks to a 43-0 bonus-point win over the ill-disciplined Southern Kings at Irish Independent Park.

Neil Cronin opened his try account for the hosts in the 13th minute and Andrew Conway touched down just before half-time, making it 12-0 with Munster recovering from the precautionary withdrawal of Ireland centre Chris Farrell who tweaked his right knee in a carry before Cronin's seven-pointer.

Turning into a strong wind, tries from Darren Sweetnam and Billy Holland sealed the bonus point by the hour mark, and replacement Rhys Marshall, man-of-the-match Jean Kleyn and Rory Scannell took the final tally to seven.

The Kings had three players sin-binned, number eight Ruaan Lerm seeing yellow in the 35th minute and replacements Tertius Kruger and Andisa Ntsila during the closing quarter.

Ospreys 0-8 Ulster

Darren Cave attacks for Ulster

Ulster moved into the Guinness PRO14 play-off places with a narrow 8-0 victory over the Ospreys at the Morganstone Brewery Field in Bridgend.

A second-half try from inside centre Stuart McCloskey on his 100th Ulster appearance along with a last-gasp penalty from scrum-half John Cooney was enough to secure victory for the Irish province.

Allen Clarke's Ospreys failed to fire a single shot but remain in third place in Conference A of the PRO14,\ but are now under pressure with rivals Cardiff Blues hosting Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

Edinburgh 37-14 Dragons

Edinburgh extended their unbeaten home run in all competitions to 12 matches with a bonus-point 34-17 win in their Guinness PRO14 clash against Dragons at BT Murrayfield.

FT | Edinburgh cap off a strong second-half performance with three tries to secure a huge bonus-point win at BT Murrayfield. [34-17]#EDIvDRA | #AlwaysEdinburgh 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/cvdzOnDfq9 — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) February 15, 2019

The hosts owed their success to a patient, workmanlike effort and greater composure than the visitors in the final quarter of a match that remained finely poised with 20 minutes to play.

Edinburgh had try doubles from James Johnstone and Duhan van der Merwe, plus one from Magnus Bradbury on his return from injury, while Jaco van der Walt kicked the other points.

Tyler Morgan touched down twice for the visitors and Josh Lewis added both conversions and a penalty.