Leigh Halfpenny back in training but will not be risked this weekend

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny's chances of facing England in the Guinness Six Nations are in the balance after he was not selected by Scarlets for Saturday's PRO14 trip to Benetton.

The 30-year-old was released back to his club this week, but has not been considered for the game.

Halfpenny has returned to full training but has not played match since November, due to concussion issues.

Wales host England in Cardiff on Saturday, February 23, with Halfpenny remaining a serious doubt to feature in the Six Nations showdown.

A Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) statement read: "Leigh Halfpenny was not considered for the Scarlets fixture against Benetton Rugby this weekend.

Wales are two out of two in the Six Nations this season

"Although Leigh has returned to full training, it was collectively decided that he should continue training with the hope he will be available for selection in the imminent future."

Wales and England will put their 100 per cent Six Nations records on the line later this month.

British and Irish Lion Halfpenny would boost head coach Warren Gatland's options significantly, should he be passed fit to face England.

But Wales will not take any risks with the head injury that has kept Halfpenny sidelined since the November 10 Test against South Africa.