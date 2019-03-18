Jamie Bhatti to leave Glasgow for Edinburgh at end of season

Jamie Bhatti will swap Glasgow Warriors for Edinburgh at the end of the season

Scotland international Jamie Bhatti will join Edinburgh from Glasgow in the summer on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old loosehead prop has made 13 appearances for the national side with the latest coming against Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations.

Bhatti told Edinburgh's official website: "I've really enjoyed my three years at Glasgow Warriors and want to thank the coaches and staff that I worked with at Scotstoun.

"I met with Richard Cockerill and liked what he had to say about the opportunity at Edinburgh. There's a great squad already in place, that are all pulling in the same direction, and I'm excited to be a part of that for the next two seasons."

Bhatti, who came through the ranks at Perthshire side Hillfoots before spells at Stirling County and Melrose, received his first call-up to the national team ahead of the 2017 autumn Tests, where he came off the bench in all three games against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

His Six Nations debut came in 2018, again coming off the bench in all five matches as Scotland recorded a third-place finish.

Head coach Cockerill added: "Jamie has been a quality pro at Glasgow for a number of years, so we're delighted that he's chosen to come across and join us here in Edinburgh.

"His addition creates a great amount of competition at the loosehead position and we're looking forward to seeing him kick on and gain some further experience with this talented squad."