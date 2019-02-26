Viliame Mata extends Edinburgh deal until 2021

Viliame Mata is a Fiji international, and has eight caps for his country

Fiji international Viliame Mata has signed a one-year contract extension with Edinburgh.

The 27-year-old lock, who has scored 11 tries in 55 games for the club since joining three years ago, is now tied to Richard Cockerill's side until 2021.

"Vili is one of the most exciting talents in the world right now, so I'm delighted that he feels that his future is here in Edinburgh," head coach Cockerill told the club website.

"We love him, and he thrives in the culture we've created around him. He's still a young man, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he produces in an Edinburgh jersey in the years ahead."

Mata, who has eight caps for his country, added: "The club is definitely growing and I'm so excited to see how we can keep improving.

"I feel like I fit in really well here and the boys always make me feel right at home. I'm delighted to be extending my stay in Edinburgh, which has truly become a second home for my family and I."