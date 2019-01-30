Scotland prop Rory Sutherland signs Edinburgh extension

Rory Sutherland has extended his stay at Edinburgh

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland has signed a one-year contract extension at Edinburgh, which will keep him at the club until 2020.

The 26-year old, who broke into the first team at the Guinness PRO14 side in 2014, has played seven times for Edinburgh this season, who are currently third in Conference B.

Sutherland signed an initial two-and-a-half-year extension in 2017, having made over 50 appearances for the Scottish club at that stage.

"This is now my fifth season at the club and I have really enjoyed my time here so far," said Sutherland.

"We have improved massively over the past two years and I'm extremely excited to see what is around the corner for this club. I'm really happy to be committing my future for a further year."

Ireland Women vs England Women Live on

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: "Rory is a tough and combative prop, who has shown that he can perform at international level.

"We're really happy that Rory has extended his stay for a further year and I've got no doubt that he'll continue to work hard to bring success to this club."

Sutherland has three Scotland caps, making his Six Nations debut coming off the bench to face Ireland in 2016.

However, the loosehead prop missed out on selection in Gregor Townsend's 39-man squad for this year's Championships.