Glasgow and Edinburgh set for June 22 training return

Edinburgh and Glasgow are closing on a return to socially distanced training at Murrayfield

Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh players are scheduled to return for voluntary, socially distanced training sessions at Murrayfield on June 22.

They will be cleared to start back on that date if the Scottish government has moved into its second phase of easing lockdown, with a review planned for June 18.

The PRO14 tournament remains suspended with no return date set, but the latest developments in Scotland will offer a further boost to its chances of resuming later in the year.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson said: "The most welcome sign of change is the fact that from June 22 we have invited the players back to Murrayfield, subject to moving into phase two to commence individual training.

"Glasgow and Edinburgh players will be invited into voluntary fitness sessions, making sure we keep players fit for a potential resumption of contact rugby at the end of August/beginning of September."

Edinburgh were top of PRO14 Conference B when the competition was suspended in March, while Glasgow were third in Conference A.