LISTEN: Will Greenwood Podcast - Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Lynagh, Israel Dagg

Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Lynagh and Israel Dagg have their say on this week's podcast

On this week's podcast episode, we hear from former All Blacks Sean Fitzpatrick and Israel Dagg and former Wallaby Michael Lynagh ahead of the return of Super Rugby in New Zealand.

Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off this weekend, live on Sky Sports, and we've got three of the biggest names in the history of southern hemisphere rugby to chat about it.

Sky Sports Rugby's James Gemmell, alongside Dagg, Fitzpatrick and Lynagh - a trio of Rugby World Cup winners - discuss the Blues vs Hurricanes, Sunday's live fixture, and what could be in store for the new-look Blues, filled with Beauden Barrett, Dan Carter et al.

Fitzpatrick pays particular attention to his old side, having tasted Super Rugby glory twice with the Blues in 1996 and 1997, looking over players in key positions in the current group, as well as Harlequins' Joe Marchant in the centres.

Lynagh, one of the greatest 10s to play the sport, looks closer at the prospect of Barrett and Carter together, while also looking at Richie Mo'unga and the Crusaders.

Dagg talks the new rules, Warren Gatland at the Chiefs, Brodie Retallick, Corey Jane and more.

Elsewhere, the trio chat Ardie Savea at No 8 for the Canes, All Black selection and the Highlanders. It's a cracker!

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!