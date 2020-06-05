Dan Carter/Beauden Barrett: A change in Blues fortunes?

Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane - could the Blues finally return to challenge at Super Rugby's top table?

The Blues, once the greatest club side in the southern hemisphere but for so long the whipping boys of New Zealand and Super Rugby, have announced some startling signings. Could their fortunes soon change?

When Super Rugby first came to fruition as a competition back in 1996, the premier club by a considerable margin was the Blues.

In fact, it's been said concerns the wider Auckland region would prove too strong were so high, organisers of the tournament deemed North Harbour part of the Chiefs' catchment area and not the Blues.

Even still, the maiden Super 12 season in 1996 saw the Blues cruise through the entire year with just three defeats - all on the road and none in New Zealand - going on to beat Northern Transvaal (now the Bulls) 48-11 in the semi-finals, before crushing the Sharks 45-21 in the final.

1:34 The Blues won the first two Super 12 campaigns in 1996 and 1997, and won another in 2003 The Blues won the first two Super 12 campaigns in 1996 and 1997, and won another in 2003

Blessed with a team filled with Jonah Lomu, Sean Fitzpatrick, Olo Brown, Michael Jones, Zinzan Brooke, Carlos Spencer and more, and led by future World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry, the Blues were far superior to any other franchise.

They then backed it up a year later with a second title, having kept largely the same squad together and added 'the chiropractor' Brian Lima, this time going the entire campaign unbeaten, with only one draw denying them a 100 per cent season.

The 1997 semi-finals saw the Blues beat the Sharks 55-36, while they defeated the Brumbies 23-7 in the final.

Zinzan Brooke lifts the 1997 Super Rugby trophy, as the Blues went back to back

The 1998 season saw them reach a third consecutive final, but this time they were caught 20-13 by an emerging Crusaders side - one that would go on to dominate themselves.

The Christchurch franchise would clinch further Super Rugby titles in 1999, 2000 and 2002 - 2001 was won by Australia's Brumbies - before the Blues reached the top table again.

A rebuilt Blues squad, containing Doug Howlett, Rupeni Caucaunibuca, Rico Gear, Mils Muliaina, Joe Rokocoko, Xavier Rush, Ali Williams, Keven Mealamu and Spencer, put together one of the greatest seasons in the franchise's history, winning all but one game and finishing with 49 points - only their unbeaten 1997 year betters it.

Doug Howlett scored a crucial try to clinch the 2003 Super Rugby title against the Crusaders

The Blues celebrate their 2003 Super Rugby title - they have not reached a final since

Thereafter, they dispatched the Brumbies 42-21 in the semi-finals and then beat the Crusaders 21-17 in the final, lifting a third Super Rugby title.

But since then, nothing. In the 15 years since, the Blues have failed to even make a final, they have appeared just twice in the semi-finals, and have not been involved in the post-regular season at all for the last eight seasons - finishes ranging as low as 14th and 13th to a high of ninth.

For the opening six years of Super Rugby action, the Blues held the highest average finishing position of any Kiwi side. The Crusaders took that over in 2002, and have never let it go, with the Blues, despite having the largest population of any region, now holding the lowest average finishing position of any Kiwi side. The tide turned and then some.

Since then the Blues have consistently known defeat and poor seasons

Between 2016 and April 2019, the Blues went 20 matches in succession without a win, home or away, against another New Zealand team.

From 2013 to March 2020, the Blues were on a 25-match losing streak away to the other Kiwi franchises - such a damning run eventually halted just prior to lockdown.

Since 2003 and the Blues' last triumph, each of the other clubs in New Zealand have picked up titles: The Crusaders in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Chiefs in 2012 and 2013, the Highlanders in 2015 and the Hurricanes in 2016. In so many respects, the Blues have been left behind.

The Blues went two years without beating another Kiwi franchise, and seven years without winning on the road in New Zealand

The 2020 season, before the Covid19-enforced interruption, had shown tangible signs of improvement and hope. The Blues had won five of seven games - their best start for a decade - were sat a point and place behind the Crusaders in the New Zealand conference and fourth in the overall standings.

In addition to that, prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, the All Blacks' premier performer Beauden Barrett announced he would be leaving the Hurricanes for the Blues in a shock transfer and on a four-year contract.

Then just this week, All Black legend Dan Carter announced he had signed for the Blues too. Could the tide finally be turning back the way of the way of New Zealand's largest franchise?

The arrival of Dan Carter came out of nowhere, but is a big statement signing

Added to what could prove an extraordinary double-act of Barrett and Carter, the Blues possess some superb young players.

Wing Rieko Ioane, 2017's World Rugby Breakthrough player of Year, skipper and All Black lock Patrick Tuipulotu, All Black props Karl Tu'inukuafe and Ofa Tu'ungafasi, No 8 Akira Ioane and playmaker Otere Black have all thrived at Super Rugby level.

A squad possessing both Beauden Barrett and Dan Carter should challenge most

A promising 2020 campaign to date, some world-class and morale-boosting signings, and a supporter base that are starting to believe again. The Blues could well be one to watch.

