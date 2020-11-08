PRO14: Leinster remain unbeaten, Scarlets do enough against Zebre
Reigning PRO14 champions Leinster claimed their fifth straight bonus-point win with a convincing 26-7 win over Ospreys, while Angus O'Brien kicked a late penalty to give the Scarlets an 18-17 win over Zebre
Last Updated: 08/11/20 8:31pm
Leinster remain unbeaten in the PRO14 with a 26-7 win over Ospreys while the Scarlets edged Zebre 18-17 in Llanelli.
Ospreys 7-26 Leinster
Leinster maintained their unbeaten start to the Guinness PRO14 season with a convincing 26-7 victory over Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium.
Tries from James Tracy, Dave Kearney, Peter Dooley and Scott Penny earned the reigning champions a fifth straight bonus-point win, with Harry Byrne adding three conversions.
Depleted Ospreys could not back up their impressive win over Glasgow in their last home fixture and after a lively start succumbed to the power of the Irish pack.
An early penalty try was their sole reward, with their failure to take advantage of a sin-binning for Penny proving costly.
Scarlets 18-17 Zebre
The Scarlets edged out Zebre 18-17 in a tense Guinness PRO14 clash in Llanelli.
First-half tries from right-wing Ryan Conbeer and scrum-half Dane Blacker and eight points from the boot of Angus O'Brien saw the Scarlets record only their second win of the season.
Pierre Bruno crossed for a second-half try, with Antonio Rizzi kicking 12 points for the visitors.
The visitors had come from 15-3 down to lead 17-15 in the closing stages but O'Brien capitalised on Zebre's indiscipline to slot the winning points in the 77th minute.