PRO14: Leinster remain unbeaten, Scarlets do enough against Zebre

Rhys Ruddock produced a man-of-the-match performance for Leinster

Leinster remain unbeaten in the PRO14 with a 26-7 win over Ospreys while the Scarlets edged Zebre 18-17 in Llanelli.

Ospreys 7-26 Leinster

Leinster maintained their unbeaten start to the Guinness PRO14 season with a convincing 26-7 victory over Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium.

Tries from James Tracy, Dave Kearney, Peter Dooley and Scott Penny earned the reigning champions a fifth straight bonus-point win, with Harry Byrne adding three conversions.

Rory O'Loughlin breaks for Leinster

Depleted Ospreys could not back up their impressive win over Glasgow in their last home fixture and after a lively start succumbed to the power of the Irish pack.

An early penalty try was their sole reward, with their failure to take advantage of a sin-binning for Penny proving costly.

Scarlets 18-17 Zebre

Scarlets' Dane Blacker makes a break to score a try

The Scarlets edged out Zebre 18-17 in a tense Guinness PRO14 clash in Llanelli.

First-half tries from right-wing Ryan Conbeer and scrum-half Dane Blacker and eight points from the boot of Angus O'Brien saw the Scarlets record only their second win of the season.

Pierre Bruno crossed for a second-half try, with Antonio Rizzi kicking 12 points for the visitors.

The visitors had come from 15-3 down to lead 17-15 in the closing stages but O'Brien capitalised on Zebre's indiscipline to slot the winning points in the 77th minute.