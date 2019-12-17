Tommy Seymour signs Glasgow Warriors extension following international retirement

Tommy Seymour will remain at Glasgow until the end of next season

Tommy Seymour says he has no plans of slowing down with Glasgow after agreeing a one-year contract extension.

The winger announced last week that he was retiring from international duty after winning 55 caps, and has now pledged his future to the Warriors until the summer of 2021.

The 31-year-old former British and Irish Lion moved to Scotstoun in 2011 and has made 138 appearances for the club so far.

"Being in a city that has become my home over the last nine years was a massive factor in deciding to stay," said Seymour.

"My wife and I are incredibly happy here, our children are settled and the opportunity to play in a shirt that means so much to me is always going to be hard to pass up.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to give back to a club that has given me so much."

Dave Rennie says Seymour played the best rugby of his career last season

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie will be departing in the summer to take over the same role with Australia but believes securing Seymour for another year will be a major boost to whoever replaces him.

"Tommy is a world-class back-three player and we saw that last season where I think he played some of the best rugby of his career in our end-of-season run-in," said Rennie.

"The club means an awful lot to him and you can see that in the way that he trains as well as every time he pulls on the jersey.

"He is a model professional and an excellent example to our young players coming through. We're rapt that he has chosen to extend again."

Matt Fagerson is red-carded by referee Wayne Barnes during Glasgow's loss to La Rochelle

Meanwhile, Warriors back-rower Matt Fagerson will learn the length of ban he faces on Thursday following his La Rochelle red card.

The Scotland forward was sent off after he struck Dany Priso in the face with his forearm while trying to fend off the opposition prop during their Heineken Champions Cup clash.

Fagerson is to attend a hearing in London, where the starting punishment will be a two-week penalty, meaning the 21-year-old would be ruled out of both legs of this month's Guinness PRO14 double-header with Edinburgh.