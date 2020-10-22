Glasgow Warriors: Trio ruled out of Ospreys trip after positive coronavirus test

Glasgow Warriors' Scotstoun Stadium

Glasgow have lost three unnamed players for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 clash away to Ospreys, after one of the trio tested positive for Covid-19.

Warriors cancelled training on Tuesday as a result of the case but are now preparing for their trip to Swansea on Saturday.

A club statement read: "Glasgow Warriors can confirm a squad player has tested positive for Covid-19.

"This was identified through the club's stringent screening and testing protocol and the player started self-isolation immediately as per Scottish Government guidelines.

"Public Health Scotland's contact tracing subsequently identified two other players who had close contact within the squad bubble and are also isolating."