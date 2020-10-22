Glasgow Warriors: Trio ruled out of Ospreys trip after positive coronavirus test
Player who tested positive is now self-isolating
Last Updated: 22/10/20 11:39am
Glasgow have lost three unnamed players for Saturday's Guinness PRO14 clash away to Ospreys, after one of the trio tested positive for Covid-19.
Warriors cancelled training on Tuesday as a result of the case but are now preparing for their trip to Swansea on Saturday.
A club statement read: "Glasgow Warriors can confirm a squad player has tested positive for Covid-19.
"This was identified through the club's stringent screening and testing protocol and the player started self-isolation immediately as per Scottish Government guidelines.
"Public Health Scotland's contact tracing subsequently identified two other players who had close contact within the squad bubble and are also isolating."