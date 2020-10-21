Wasps cleared to play in Gallagher Premiership final

Twickenham will host Wasps vs Exeter in the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday

Wasps have been cleared to play in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership final after reporting no further positive results in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

The Coventry-based side had previously returned 11 positive tests from players and staff from the two previous rounds of testing, leaving their participation in the showpiece Twickenham final in doubt.

But no further players or staff have tested positive in the latest round of testing. A test from one of the coaching staff, who tested negative on Saturday, was damaged in transit and that person will be working socially distanced until their result is confirmed.

Stephen Vaughan, Wasps Group CEO, said: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Premiership Rugby, the RFU, Public Health England and Public Health Warwickshire for their clarity and assistance throughout this whole process.

"As a club, we are delighted that we can now take our rightful place in this Saturday's Premiership Rugby Final. To all of our fans and well-wishers, thank you for your many messages of support, this final is for you!

"The club's Covid-19 contact tracing, measures and protocols, which remain rigorous, will continue to be adhered to."

Bristol Bears - who finished third at the end of the regular season but were beaten 47-24 by Wasps in their play-off semi-final - had been placed on standby to face Exeter Chiefs but will now be able to resume their European Challenge Cup celebrations.