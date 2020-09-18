Coronavirus: Edinburgh academy player tests positive after attending house party

Edinburgh have vowed to take "appropriate actions" against one of their academy players who has tested positive for COVID-19 after breaching coronavirus rules by attending a house party.

The unnamed youngster has been criticised by Scotland's national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch, who said the breach of government guidance and Scottish Rugby protocols is "clearly unacceptable".

The player has now been placed in quarantine for 10 days, while three team-mates who were also at the party have been ordered to self-isolate as well.

Richard Cockerill's first team have been allowed to fly to France for their European Challenge Cup quarter-final with Bordeaux despite the incident, but Murrayfield bosses have said they will now be launching a full investigation.

In a statement, the club said: "Edinburgh Rugby can confirm a positive test for Covid-19 for one of its academy players following routine club testing.

"Through the club's own procedures, a further three Edinburgh Academy players have been identified and are now self-isolating in line with government guidelines.

"Potential contact by the affected player with other members of the Edinburgh squad has been fully reviewed by external medical professionals from the Lothian Health Protection Team and no further action was required.

"The positive result is not thought to have originated from within club's own training bubble at Murrayfield and Edinburgh Rugby along with Scottish Rugby are investigating a possible link to a social gathering last week.

"We would treat a suspected breach of our own, and the Government's public health guidelines, extremely seriously and will take appropriate actions and steps as required."

Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing on Friday, Prof Leitch said: "This is clearly unacceptable and I'm personally disappointed that after all the hard work that's gone into the return of elite sport with the rugby authorities that this has happened.

"All four players are now self-isolating and their contacts, including those at the gathering, are being traced."

Prof Leitch confirmed Edinburgh's trip to France can go ahead after NHS Lothian and a health protection scheme examined training footage, squad GPS data and the club's safety measures.

"Based on that, they have advised that it is safe for the squad to travel to France and for the match to go ahead," he said. "This is a hugely disappointing incident for us and for rugby.

"Rugby, like other performance sports, has been given the go-ahead on the strict condition that clubs and players abide by the guidance that has been agreed.

"That's a message that we have re-emphasised very strongly to the relevant parties yesterday and today.

"I spoke yesterday and this morning to the leaders at Scottish Rugby and they are taking this incident very seriously indeed.

"I've asked them to check and recheck their protocols and procedures and report back to me a week today."