Kieran Marmion extends Connacht stay until 2023

Kieran Marmion missed out on Ireland selection for the Rugby World Cup

Kieran Marmion has signed a three-year contract extension with Connacht up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Ireland scrum-half, who joined the academy in 2011, has played over 160 games for the province.

Marmion has won 27 caps for Ireland since making his debut against Argentina in 2014 and the 27-year-old was reportedly subject to interest of Premiership champions Saracens.

"Kieran has been an outstanding player for Connacht and for Ireland," head coach Andy Friend said.

"He is a diligent professional and through his hard work he has progressed through the Connacht Academy and on to play for Ireland.

"His progress demonstrates the support that is available to players through our academy pathway.

"Kieran's commitment to Connacht for a further three seasons demonstrates his ambition to contribute at provincial and international level in the coming years.

"His signing also ensures that we continue to retain a squad equipped to compete at the highest level of European club rugby".