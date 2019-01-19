Leicester 13-14 Ulster: Visitors edge to victory to earn last-eight place

Robert Baloucoune scores Ulster's second try against Leicester at Welford Road

Ulster recovered from a 13-0 deficit to beat Leicester and claim a European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final place for the first time since 2014.

Dan McFarland's side trailed 10-0 at half-time - and 13-0 soon after - but second-half tries from Marty Moore and Robert Baloucoune ensured they clinched a 14-13 victory at Welford Road to reach the final eight as one of three best-placed runners-up.

The permutations were clear for Ulster, a win at Leicester would guarantee them a quarter-final berth in Europe's elite rugby competition for the first time in five years.

The 2011/12 runners-up - fresh from their thrilling victory against Racing 92 last weekend - recalled Iain Henderson to the starting line-up after an injury lay-off.

Leicester, out of Europe before kick-off, boasted a whole host of international talent including England stars Jonny May, George Ford, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs and Dan Cole.

But it was a cagey and error-strewn first-half from both sides with opportunities few and far between. Youngs and Jordan Olowofela had half chances for the hosts, who were unable to make an early impact.

Jonny May attacks for Leicester during their Champions Cup match against Ulster

It took 32 minutes for the game's first score. Lock Henderson was caught off his feet at the ruck - with Ford adding the three points from a comfortable range for the England International.

Ulster wasted their best opportunity after miscommunication between the forwards at the breakdown deep inside Leicester's 22, which allowed the hosts to clear.

The Tigers added further points on the cusp of half-time after Ford - impressing at fly-half in the midst of Owen Farrell's Six Nations injury scare - grubber-kicked accurately with Matt Toomua slamming down for the try.

Ford kicked the conversion from out wide to give Leicester a 10-0 interval lead and he extended the advantage from close-range minutes after the break.

However, Ulster soon clicked into gear to mount their comeback. They edged their way back into contention after a string of close attempts, and eventually found their reward when Moore peeled off the side of a driving maul to score - with John Cooney drilling the conversion.

Ulster - and their strong away support - were buoyed by the breakthrough and minutes later took the lead. Burns chipped to the wing and a charging Baloucoune collected before sprinting behind the posts.

Cooney kicked to put the visitors ahead - a kick which ultimately sealed their fate.

Ulster's Rory Best is tackled by Leicester's Jake Kerr at Welford Road

At the other end Baloucoune put in a lung-busting stop to halt a rampant Greg Bateman from a golden scoring opportunity and Rory Best and Andy Warwick later combined to snatch a crucial turnover on the five-metre line with the Tigers lurking.

Ulster had to remain wise and resolute to hang on in the final minutes but they did enough to get over the finishing line, with Darren Cave kicking to touch to cap a memorable day for Irish rugby - which could see Ulster taking on rivals Leinster in the next round.