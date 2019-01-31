Sam Carter to join Ulster from Brumbies this summer

Sam Carter has earned 16 caps for Australia

Australia international Sam Carter will join Ulster from Brumbies this summer, the Irish province have announced.

The lock made his debut for the Wallabies against France in 2014 and has won 16 caps, the most recent coming against Italy in June 2017.

Carter, who has won 105 Super Rugby caps, was named co-captain for the 2017 season but his exit follows similar moves by Christian Leali'ifano and Henry Speight, who also enjoyed short spells at Ulster.

"I look forward to joining Ulster later in the year and I'm excited by the prospect of playing with the team at Kingspan Stadium.

"The opportunity to compete within the Northern Hemisphere tournaments represents a new challenge for me and is something I feel ready for."

The 29-year-old, son of former Wallaby David Carter, will provide competition for places for head coach Dan McFarland next term, especially with Ireland lock Iain Henderson expected to miss part of the season due to the upcoming World Cup.

"We're really happy that Sam has chosen to come to Ulster Rugby and we look forward to welcoming him to the club and the Province," McFarland said.

"In addition to his undoubted quality on the field, Sam is renowned for his leadership, having shared the captaincy of the Brumbies over the past couple of seasons.

"Sam has an excellent work ethic and a strong set piece game, where he has led one of Super Rugby's top lineouts over the past five years. He will add another level of experience and leadership to our forward pack and will significantly enhance competition for places within our squad."