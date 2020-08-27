Coronavirus: Ulster suspend training after academy players test positive

Ulster have suspended training after an outbreak of coronavirus within their academy squad.

The PRO14 outfit have also revealed a member of the senior squad is self-isolating after being identified as a potential close contact of one of those affected.

The club are assisting the players who have tested positive and working to trace any other potential contacts whilst awaiting the result of further tests.

Ulster rugby medical director Michael Webb said: "Following confirmation of multiple academy players testing positive for Covid-19, we are closely following public health advice in line with the IRFU's (Irish Rugby Football Union) return-to-play protocols.

"Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and PHA (Public Health Authority) as we look to make a safe and measured return to rugby."

Ulster, who were beaten by Connacht last weekend in their first match since the resumption of the league, are due to face Leinster on Saturday.