Coronavirus: One positive test result in latest round of Gallagher Premiership testing

Premiership Rugby has confirmed that one player has tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

Overall, 1,042 tests were carried out on players and staff, the second consecutive week where more than 1,000 people were tested with just one negative return.

A Gallagher Premiership statement read: "This was the second consecutive week when we had more than 1,000 people in the testing pool and just one positive test which is a great boost to #RugbyRestart.

"The player who had the positive test and their close contacts will isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

"Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided under any circumstances. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing."

The second round of week-eight testing will take place after the midweek fixtures on Thursday, with the results expected to be published on Saturday.