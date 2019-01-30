London Irish sign Ian Keatley from Munster until end of the season

Ian Keatley will leave Munster after eight seasons

London Irish have signed fly-half Ian Keatley from Munster until the end of the season.

Keatley, who has nine caps for Ireland, third on the list of all-time top points scorers in the PRO14 (1,428 points) and fifth on the list of most games played (196 matches).

It had already confirmed Keatley would be leaving the Irish province at the end of the season to join Italian side Benetton Rugby, but that departure has now been brought forward.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney, who formerly coached Munster and Ireland, says Keatley will provide useful experience and depth to the squad during the final three months of the season.

"With Theo Brophy Clews injured and Stephen Myler having picked up a knock in training last week we felt that we needed more depth at fly-half, and Ian is a good person to bring in," Kidney said.

"We have some crucial matches coming up and Ian's experience will be important to help us achieve our ambitions."

Keatley had fallen down the fly-half pecking order at Munster following the signing of Joey Carberry from Leinster. Munster also have Tyler Bleyendaal, JJ Hanrahan and Bill Johnston as options at the position.

The 31-year-old leaves Munster as their second all-time leading points scorer, behind only Ronan O'Gara, and he says he will take many happy memories with him.

Keatley said: "I just want to say a big thank you to everyone for their support and messages since announcing my move to Treviso, it has been overwhelming hearing from you all.

"I'm never going to forget the terrific support I got on days in Irish Independent Park and Thomond Park, especially those big European occasions in Limerick which are really special days, and I have fantastic memories for life.

"I've experienced great highs and some low lows over my career, with the highs far outweighing the lows, but the support following Axel's passing is what sums up Munster for me. It's for that I'm really going to miss this place, it has been special, and it has been true.

"I know I'm from Dublin, but I've lived here for the last eight years, and with my fiancée Lisa and daughter Beth born here, I know we will be back again. I'm from Munster and I'm a Limerick man now, and it holds a special place in my heart.

"I've this opportunity now to go and get some game time before the end of the season and I'm excited about going out playing rugby again."