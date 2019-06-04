Graham Rowntree to join Munster as forwards coach until 2022

Graham Rowntree was assistant coach on three successive British and Irish Lions tours

Munster have confirmed former England prop Graham Rowntree as their new forwards coach until June 2022.

Rowntree currently holds the same role with Georgia and will link up with the Irish province after this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 48-year-old replaces Jerry Flannery, who left Munster at the end of the season after turning down a new deal.

"I'm delighted to be joining such a prestigious club," said Rowntree.

"Although fully committed to Georgia until the end of the World Cup, I'm really looking forward to working with Johann (van Graan, the Munster head coach) and his team."

Rowntree will link up with Munster after the World Cup

Rowntree was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions tours and also held the roles of assistant coach and forwards coach with England over a seven-year period.

He also worked in club rugby with his former side Leicester Tigers and Harlequins.

Munster's acting chief executive Philip Quinn added: "We are really pleased to have secured Graham in such a timely manner.

"The Professional Game Board and Johann have been tirelessly working on our coaching appointments for the past month and to secure a coach of Graham's calibre is a credit to the work going on behind the scenes.

"We believe Graham is a fantastic appointment for the province as he brings a wealth of experience from an extensive list of top-level coaching positions, and will add further value to our coaching ticket.

"We understand there is more work to be done on the coaching front, and we will continue in our search for experienced coaches to join Johann and the province."

Munster are also seeking a replacement for backs coach Felix Jones, who like Flannery declined a new contract.