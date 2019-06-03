Team of the Week: Premiership winners and England youngsters combine

Alex Dombrandt and Jamie George are included in team of the week

The best performers from the Premiership Final , Super Rugby, Red Roses and England youngsters combine in our latest team of the week.

15. Jack Nowell (Exeter)

Jack Nowell is tackled by Liam Williams

What a display from Nowell, who caused havoc for the vaunted Saracens defence. Always got over the gain line and beat nine defenders with 15 carries. Played a key-role in Henry Slade's 57th-minute try and good in defence as well. England will be hoping his knee injury will not keep him out of World Cup selection.

14. Liam Williams (Saracens)

Is there a better player in the air than Liam Williams? Got on the end of a lovely cross-field kick from Farrell to score a vital try for Sarries. Dangerous all game long and kept the Chiefs defence on their toes.

13. Joe Marchant (England XV)

Joe Marchant was impressive against the Baa-Baas

Created one of the tries of the game for England XV with some incredible feet and a great turn of pace. A very good showing from Marchant, who backed up a good season for Harlequins with another quality performance.

12. Ollie Devoto (Exeter)

Did his job consistently and linked well with Henry Slade in midfield to really test the Saracens defence.

11. Santiago Carreras (Jaguares)

Santiago Carreras runs the ball for the Jaguares

Cut the Reds to ribbons to help the Jaguares remain top of the South African conference. Made well over a 100 metres with ball in hand, averaging 10 metres per break as he scored twice.

10. Marcus Smith (England XV)

Marcus Smith put on a show at Twickenham

A brilliant display from Smith, who ran the show for an inexperienced England XV against a star-studded Barbarians side. Eddie Jones would have been impressed with his game control and his quick thinking. Granted it was against a Barbarians side who focus more on attack than defence, but Smith seemed to have plenty of time with the ball to weave his magic.

9. Brad Weber (Chiefs)

The Chiefs came back from 20-0 down to beat the Crusaders in a remarkable game in Suva with Weber spearheading their fightback with a commanding performance.

His performance has caught the eye of All Blacks coach Steven Hansen and if he continues in this vein, a trip to Japan will surely beckon.

1. Hannah Botterman (England Women)

3:12 Watch highlights as the Red Roses ran out 40-14 victors over the Barbarians at Twickenham Watch highlights as the Red Roses ran out 40-14 victors over the Barbarians at Twickenham

An eye-catching showing from the prop, who battered her way through the Barbarians on a historic day for the Red Roses. Scored a try but it was her efforts at the set-piece, as well as her impressive carries, that wins her the nod this week.

2. Jamie George (Saracens)

Lark Davies pushed George all the way after her hat-trick at Twickenham but we could not ignore the Saracens hooker - especially after he did not get the man-of-the-match award against Exeter! Led from the front with big carries and scored two tries as well - was also spot on with his arrows which helped the Saracens lineout drive really fire.

3. Vincent Koch (Saracens)

Enjoyed a solid day at the office and was always looking for work - carried well and put in some big tackles.

4. Will Skelton (Saracens)

Alex Cuthbert of Exeter Chiefs tackles Will Skelton

Australia would be crazy not to move heaven and earth to get him back for the World Cup. He was formidable for Sarries, bringing plenty of power and quality to their game. A class act in the second-row.

5. RG Snyman (Bulls)

A big performance from the Springbok lock to help the Bulls draw against the Blues. Carried strongly and made 11 tackles as well.

6. Alex Dombrandt (England XV)

6:13 An inexperienced England XV pulled off a shock 51-43 victory over the star-studded Barbarians at Twickenham An inexperienced England XV pulled off a shock 51-43 victory over the star-studded Barbarians at Twickenham

Competition was fierce from the likes of Dave Ewers, Poppy Cleall and Ardie Savea but Dombrandt was outstanding for England against the Baa-Baas. Big in defence but it was the way he carried that caught the eye - a smart player that times his runs to perfection. Good defensive display too.

7. Jackson Wray (Saracens)

So much of what he does goes unnoticed but is vital for the Saracens machine. Once again he was a threat at the breakdown and came up with some vital turnovers. Was massive on defence, as well leading the way with 20 tackles.

8. Kwagga Smith (Lions)

The Emirates @LionsRugbyCo's Kwagga Smith was the top tackler in this #superpowered derby. The team did a great job in #TacklingCancer in this @Vodacom #SuperRugby clash, which helps children like Joshua and Jordan, who battle cancer every day. #ConnectingForGood pic.twitter.com/l2WdvEtpYc — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) June 1, 2019

Some impressive stats from the former Blitzbokke Sevens star - two tries, four defenders beaten, three turnovers and 15 tackles as well!