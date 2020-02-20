Munster News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • On Sky TV
  • Score Centre
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Ireland winger Andrew Conway signs new three-year Munster deal

Billy Holland and Jeremy Loughman have also agreed new contract extensions with Munster

Last Updated: 20/02/20 7:41pm

Ireland's Andrew Conway has signed a new deal with Munster until July 2023
Ireland's Andrew Conway has signed a new deal with Munster until July 2023

Ireland winger Andrew Conway has signed a new three-year contract with Munster until July 2023.

Conway, who has scored 10 tries in 20 games for Ireland, has made 124 appearances for Munster, scoring 42 tries, since making his debut against Zebre in September 2013.

The 28-year-old winger is a key player for Ireland and has started both games against Scotland and Wales in this year's Six Nations.

Munster's Billy Holland has also agreed a new deal with the province
Munster's Billy Holland has also agreed a new deal with the province

Billy Holland, who has played 226 times for the province, has also agreed a one-year contract extension and prop Jeremy Loughman, who has featured 36 times, has signed a new two-year deal until June 2022.

Also See:

Munster head coach, Johann van Graan, said: "Retaining the services of Andrew, Billy and Jeremy is again great news for Munster Rugby and for our plans for the future.

Jeremy Loughman (L) of Munster in action against the Dragons
Jeremy Loughman (L) of Munster in action against the Dragons

"They are a quality trio that all add huge value to our squad with their own individual skill-sets and experience. It is another huge boost for the province."

Trending

©2020 Sky UK