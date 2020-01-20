Jordan Larmour: Ireland to further assess foot injury

Jordan Larmour has been in fine form for Leinster this season

Leinster full-back Jordan Larmour has emerged as an injury doubt for Ireland’s opening Six Nations game against Scotland after picking up a foot injury.

Larmour picked up the injury in Saturday's 18-0 victory over Benetton Rugby in the European Rugby Champions Cup. He was replaced by Rob Kearney in the 72nd minute.

Leinster said Larmour has a "low-grade" foot injury and will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team.

Kearney, who has 95 caps for Ireland, has not been included in Ireland's squad for the Six Nations.

There is also some concern around the fitness of Ireland's other leading contender to start at full-back against Scotland - Ulster's Will Addison.

Will Addison scored a try in Ulster's win over Bath on Saturday

He limped off 53 minutes into Ulster's 22-15 win over Bath Rugby on Saturday, shortly after scoring a try.

Addison was a doubt heading into that game after picking up a calf injury the previous week against Clermont Auvergne.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on February 1. It will be Andy Farrell's first match in charge since succeeding Joe Schmidt as Ireland head coach.