Jack Conan, Hugo Keenan and Scott Penny sign new Leinster contracts

Hugo Keenan was an ever-present at full-back for Ireland during the Six Nations

Jack Conan, Hugo Keenan and Scott Penny have become the latest players to sign new contracts at Leinster.

Ireland full-back Keenan's deal follows the news of his inclusion on the list of nominees for EPCR European Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old has established himself at international level, starting all five of Ireland's Six Nations games this year.

Conan has made nine appearances for Leinster this season, including the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, while fellow back row Penny has scored nine tries in 11 games in the PRO14 this season.

Jack Conan scored the only try in Leinster's PRO14 final win over Munster

The trio extending their stays comes after Dave Kearney, Ross Molony and James Tracy also signed new deals with the province on Tuesday.

Leinster also confirmed that fly-half David Hawkshaw has signed his first senior contract. The 21-year-old made his first-team debut against Glasgow Warriors in the PRO14 in November and has gone on to make six further senior appearances.