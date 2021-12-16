Montpellier vs Leinster: Heineken Champions Cup game called off, French side given 28-0 win

Leinster have been told their game against Montpellier has been cancelled and awarded to their opponents 28-0

Leinster have expressed their disappointment at Friday's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Montpellier being cancelled and a 28-0 victory handed to the French side.

Both sides have been affected by Covid-19 outbreaks over the last week, but European Professional Club Rugby has awarded Montpellier five points from a 28-0 win over the match being called off.

Leinster had reported new Covid-19 cases on Monday, but said they would have a squad travelling to France who had all returned multiple negative tests and were given the go-ahead by Public Health Ireland.

A club statement read: "Leinster Rugby's team management has expressed its disappointment with EPCR over the decision to award a 28-0 win in Montpellier's favour.

"The Leinster Rugby squad and staff have had five rounds of Antigen tests and four rounds of PCR tests in the last six days and a group of players and staff, who have all come through each stage of those tests, had been selected to represent the club in France tomorrow evening and arrangements made accordingly.

"As a result of these test results and the measures implemented by Leinster Rugby, a letter was issued today, Thursday, 16 December 2021, to Leinster Rugby from Public Health Ireland confirming that the group could travel to France for the game.

"At all times Leinster Rugby has complied with all measures and protocols required of the club by EPCR, and by the HSE, and will continue to do so.

"While we are disappointed with the outcome of today's decision by EPCR, our focus now is the health and well-being of all our players and staff and we would like to put on record, as a club, our sincere thanks to Prof. John Ryan and all the medical team supporting those players and staff."

Bristol uncertain over Stade Francais clash

Travel restrictions in France are threatening further chaos in the Champions Cup, with EPCR in contact with the French authorities over what the new measures will mean for other games involving overseas teams.

Tourism and work are no longer sufficient reasons for travel regardless of vaccination status with Paris declaring only essential travel is permitted.

Pat Lam wants some clarity ASAP on whether Bristol can travel to France

Two Gallagher Premiership clubs are involved with Wasps travelling to Toulouse and Bristol visiting Stade Francais in Round 2.

Bears director of rugby Pat Lam admits the game is shrouded in uncertainty as he said: "I wouldn't say I'm confident that it will go ahead but we are confident we can go over there and prepare well.

"There are talks going on, we are expecting to fly out on Saturday and are just waiting to see what is happening. The French government are involved now which is the stumbling block at the moment. It's out of our control.

"Getting over there is one thing, but you have to do all the PCR tests with all the timings. You might end up flying over there, not getting your results until you arrive and then players are ruled out and you are coming all the way back again.

"Now it's not only about being able to get in, but the testing process and a 48-hour quarantine, which obviously can't happen. These are the things our decision-makers are going through and hopefully they'll let us know ASAP."