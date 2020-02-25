Liam Williams: Wales back joins Scarlets from Saracens early

Liam Williams was initially scheduled to join the Scarlets at the end of the season

Wales back Liam Williams has rejoined the Scarlets from Saracens several months earlier than initially expected.

The Scarlets announced that they, Williams and Saracens have reached a mutual agreement that will allow him to be available for the Llanelli-based team for the remainder of this season.

💬 “I’m really excited about returning to the Scarlets & would like to thank everyone involved for their support in making it happen. I’ve had a fantastic few years at Saracens & will take some very happy memories away with me." pic.twitter.com/VbFyallt2t — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) February 25, 2020

Williams, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since October, had been set to move this summer following three seasons in the Gallagher Premiership.

"I'm really excited about returning to the Scarlets and would like to thank everyone involved for their support in making it happen," Williams said.

"I've had a fantastic few years at Saracens and will take some very happy memories away with me. I've been working hard on my recovery and can't wait to get back on the pitch."

Williams made 31 appearances for Saracens during his three seasons with the club

Williams, who was part the Scarlets' 2016-17 PRO12 title-winning side, has been completing his rehab with the Wales squad after suffering his injury during last year's World Cup in Japan.

The former British and Irish Lion, who can play either on the wing or at full-back, is on the verge of a return to action, and could add to his 62 Wales caps before the end of the Six Nations.

"Liam is a world-class player and man, a huge favourite at Parc y Scarlets and we are thrilled to welcome Liam and Sophie back to the Scarlets," Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar said.

Thank you for the memories @SanjayWills 🙏



Best of luck to you and Sophie on your move back to Wales ⚫🔴#TogetherSaracens pic.twitter.com/9OGlg5enhi — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) February 25, 2020

"To have Liam joining our exciting group of outside backs this season is superb. I'm also thrilled for Liam that his rehab is almost complete.

"Obviously, his immediate availability for us will depend on how Wayne wants to play it during the Six Nations and we look forward to seeing Liam back at Parc y Scarlets in due course."

The 28-year-old is the most notable departure from Saracens since it was confirmed they will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of this season following persistent salary-cap breaches.

A statement from Saracens said: "Everyone at Saracens would like to thank Sanjay (Williams) for his contribution during his time at the club and wish him and Sophie all the best with the move home."