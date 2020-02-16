PRO14: Leinster stay unbeaten, Ospreys score rare win

Leinster celebrate Ronan Kelleher's try against the Cheetahs

We round up all of the action from Saturday's PRO14 games, including Leinster extending their unbeaten record and Ospreys celebrating a rare win...

Leinster 36-12 Cheetahs

Conference A leaders Leinster continued their unbeaten season with a 36-12 bonus-point win over Cheetahs at a rain-lashed RDS.

Newly-capped Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher closed out the first half with his seventh try of the Guinness PRO14 campaign, adding to Will Connors and Michael Bent's earlier scores, as Leinster made light of the wind and rain to lead 22-0.

"To get five tries in those conditions is very, very pleasing." 💪



Watch Leo Cullen's post-match press conference following our bonus-point win over @CheetahsRugby. 👇#LEIvCHE #JoinTheRoar pic.twitter.com/1cT4ddkn2c — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 15, 2020

The Irish province had 82 per cent of possession by the break and continued to dominate, setting up further tries for Rhys Ruddock and man of the match Connors.

Replacement forwards Luan De Bruin and Aidon Davis both crossed for Cheetahs during the final 18 minutes.

Scarlets 9-14 Edinburgh

Edinburgh went back to the top of Guinness PRO14 Conference B after putting in a strong defensive effort to stop Scarlets in a hard-fought 14-9 win in Llanelli.

Wing Duhan van der Merwe scored a try and created a second for centre Mike Scott despite Edinburgh having to defend in their 22 for large periods of the game.

Scarlets' points came from three Dan Jones penalties which helped them secure a losing bonus point.

The win was Edinburgh's fifth consecutive victory over the Scarlets.

Ospreys 26-24 Ulster

Hooker Scott Otten crossed for two tries as Ospreys celebrated only their second PRO14 victory of the season as they edged out Ulster 26-24 at a rain-swept Liberty Stadium.

Ulster, who had come back from 23-10 down early in the second half, had a chance to win the match at the death, but Bill Johnson's 83rd-minute drop-goal attempt was charged down by Aled Davies.

Thank you for all your support 💪



Diolch am eich cefnogaeth 🏉#OurBloodIsBlack #ItsInOurDNA pic.twitter.com/ew65ozwRIY — Ospreys (@ospreys) February 15, 2020

Along with two Otten tries from line-out drives, Wales centre Owen Watkin - back after recovering fully from knee surgery - marked his 50th appearance with a try. Luke Price supplied two penalties and two conversions.

Ulster also scored three tries through wing Robert Baloucoune, full-back Matt Faddes and Stuart McCloskey. Billy Burns and Johnson supplied nine points between them.

Connacht 29-0 Cardiff Blues

Ireland hooker Dave Heffernan delivered a man-of-the-match performance as Connacht ran out 29-0 bonus-point winners over Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground.

Tries from Heffernan and Peter Robb, celebrating his two-year contract extension, gave Connacht a deserved 15-0 interval lead as Jack Carty recaptured his pre-Rugby World Cup form at No. 10.

📸 | Heading back to the dressing room after a good night’s work ✋#CONvCAR 🟢 #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/C53gpXNCbQ — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 16, 2020

Carty, who failed to make Ireland's Six Nations squad, had a hand in John Porch's 49th-minute score before Kyle Godwin bagged a breakaway bonus-point effort as the hosts ended their five-match losing run in all competitions.

Despite Nick Williams' solid impact off the bench and Denis Buckley being sin-binned, Cardiff continued to make errors and they now trail fourth-placed Connacht by six points in the Conference B table.