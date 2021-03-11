Ashton Hewitt: Dragons wing says social media companies must be more proactive in tackling racist abuse

0:39 Ashton Hewitt says social media companies need to be proactive rather than reactive after Twitter shut down the account of a user who racially abused him Ashton Hewitt says social media companies need to be proactive rather than reactive after Twitter shut down the account of a user who racially abused him

Ashton Hewitt says social media companies need to be proactive rather than reactive when tackling racist abuse.

The Dragons wing was abused after the PRO14 derby defeat to the Scarlets on New Year's Day.

Twitter said on Wednesday that it had permanently suspended the account and is "co-operating" with Gwent Police as the force continues its investigation.

Hewitt welcomed the move but is not convinced it will make much difference as another account can be created easily.

He told Sky Sports News: "It's positive that they're off but it's a bit less proactive and more reactive. The damage is done. Look how far we are down the line.

"Unfortunately there is nothing in place to stop that person creating another account."

Hewitt would like to talk to the person who racially abused him

Hewitt supported calls to link passports or another form of identification to social media accounts and questioned why there isn't technology in place to prevent abusive messages from being sent.

"I find it hard to believe that with all the technology available to these social media platforms like Twitter, that something like that couldn't be made possible," he said.

"It's the only way in ensuring people don't fall victim to online abuse and hate.

"If people are verified, they can actually be identified behind these accounts to stop this happening."

Hewitt is unaware of how the police investigation is progressing but would like to talk to the person responsible if they are ever identified.

"I was told I'd be informed if there were any major breakthroughs, if they found somebody," he said.

"I made it clear that if the person was found I'd like to have a conversation with them, to get something out of everything that's gone on.

"Having said that to them, I imagine nothing has been found. Otherwise that opportunity would have been put in front of me."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.