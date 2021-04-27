Ashton Hewitt: Police question man over racial abuse of Dragons winger

Ashton Hewitt suffered racist abuse after the Dragons lost to the Scarlets on New Year's Day

A 77-year-old man has been questioned by police after a racist tweet was sent to Dragons Rugby winger Ashton Hewitt in January.

Gwent Police are investigating a racist social media post aimed at the 26-year-old following the Pro14 loss to Scarlets on New Year's Day.

Sky Sports News has learned that no arrests or charges have been made at this stage, but a file has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "A 77-year-old man from the Crosskeys area voluntarily attended for interview in relation to the offence of racially or religiously aggravated harassment.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

In March, Twitter permanently suspended the account of the user who sent racist abuse to Hewitt.

Hewitt said in January that he was "angered" and frustrated" by the racist abuse, while he later urged social media companies to be proactive when tackling hate crime.

He told Sky Sports News in March: "It's positive that they're off but it's a bit less proactive and more reactive. The damage is done. Look how far we are down the line.

"Unfortunately, there is nothing in place to stop that person creating another account."

