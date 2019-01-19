Cardiff 33-14 Lyon: Blues end disappointing campaign with home win

Aled Summerhill scores Cardiff's second try in their win over Lyon

Cardiff Blues ended their disappointing European Champions Cup campaign by completing the double over Lyon with a convincing 33-14 win at the Arms Park.

The two wins over the French side were their only successes in the competition, which saw them end up finishing third in Pool Three with Lyon remaining pointless.

Lyon surprisingly led at the interval but the Blues totally dominated the second half to score 21 unanswered points.

Aled Summerhill scored two tries for Blues, Owen Lane, Lewis Jones and Tomos Williams one apiece, with Gareth Anscombe converting four.

Lyon's try came from Xavier Mignot which Alexis Palisson converted and there was also a penalty try awarded.

After a disjointed opening, Anscombe had the first chance for points but was narrowly short with a penalty attempt from half-way.

Lyon then suffered a blow when their number eight Carl Fearns left the field with a shoulder injury but they overcame the setback to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty try after the hosts had repeatedly infringed at scrums close to their line.

Cardiff were lethargic in the first quarter but Harri Millard raised them from their slumbers with a 35-metre burst, which culminated in Summerhill crossing on the opposite flank.

Anscombe converted before his side turned down two kickable penalties in favour of more attacking options and were rewarded when Summerhill outflanked the cover defence to score his second.

Josh Navidi attacks for Cardiff during their Champions Cup win

Just before the interval, Lyon drew level when a strong run from wing, Mignot, saw him power past a weak tackle from Jarrod Evans to force his way over in the corner.

Palisson fired over the touchline conversion to give his side a 14-12 interval advantage but within four minutes of the restart, the Blues had regained the lead when a neat off-load from Tomos Williams gave Lane the chance to show his pace by rounding Palisson for an excellent try.

After 53 minutes, Cardiff scored their bonus-point try when Josh Navidi sailed through a gap to provide Williams with an easy run-in.

With the game slipping away from them, the French made four substitutions simultaneously with the Blues bringing on scrum-half Jones to make his 100th appearance for the region.

Within minutes of his introduction, Jones celebrated his feat by supporting Summerhill's run to score their fifth try and seal victory.