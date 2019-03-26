Tomos Williams extends Cardiff Blues deal

Tomos Williams made his debut for Cardiff Blues in 2013

Tomos Williams has signed a new long-term deal with Cardiff Blues to keep him at the Arms Park.

Williams has been with the Blues for his entire professional career, and has played 81 times for the region since making his debut in 2013.

After signing the deal, Williams said: "I'm really happy to sign a new deal at the Blues. This is my home region and I am really happy here.

Williams was part of Wales' 2019 Six Nations squad, and scored in the comeback win over France

"We have a good squad, with a lot of young, exciting players that I have come through the ranks with and are now very good friends.

"We play a good brand of attacking rugby, which suits my own game and I am looking forward to continuing to improve both as an individual player and collectively as a team.

"Now I am just looking forward to some massive games in the remainder of our season and hopefully helping the Blues reach the PRO14 play-offs."

Williams' new deal comes after the signings of Josh Adams and Hallam Amos, and the new contracts handed to Jarrod Evans, Josh Navidi, Willis Halaholo and Kristian Dacey.