Rhys Priestland: Cardiff Blues sign Wales fly-half from Bath on long-term deal

Rhys Priestland says the time is right for a new challenge at Cardiff Blues

Wales international fly-half Rhys Priestland will join Cardiff Blues ahead of the 2021-22 season on a long-term contract.

The 34-year-old's contract at Bath expires in the summer after six seasons at the Recreation Ground and will boost his chances of a recall to the international fold after signing for the Welsh region.

Priestland made 109 appearances for Bath, scoring 810 points, and was the Gallagher Premiership top points scorer last season.

He spent eight years at Scarlets, where he made 150 appearances, before his move to Bath and has been capped 50 times for Wales.

"I have loved my time at Bath. I needed a change of environment and possibly stayed at the Scarlets a year too long but moving here has been great for me," said Priestland.

"Some of the coaches and players I have had the opportunity to work and play with has been great, I have learnt a lot and enjoyed playing in the Premiership.

'However now is the right time to come back to Wales and I'm really excited about the future at Cardiff.

"They have a really exciting squad with a lot of good young players and some talented young coaches who I know well like Richie Rees, Tom Smith and Dwayne Peel, who will also be joining next season."

Cardiff Blues interim director of rugby Dai Young added: "It is important to have quality players competing for every position and Rhys will bring further strength and depth to our options in the number 10 jersey and drive standards.

"He brings an abundance of experience and having worked in the Premiership for so long, I am very aware of the qualities he will bring to Cardiff Blues.

"He is a first-class goal-kicker, with a quality tactical kicking game and is a great distributor, who can run an attacking game while also sound in defence.

"He is experienced, very professional and will relish competing for a starting spot at the Arms Park while helping young players develop their all-round games."