Cardiff Blues vs Scarlets: United Rugby Championship Boxing Day game off because of Covid-19 outbreak

Blues and Scarlets will have to wait for their next clash after a Covid outbreak

Cardiff Blues have been forced to postpone their United Rugby Championship derby against Scarlets on Boxing Day because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Blues reported a number of Covid-19 positive tests within their squad on Christmas Day.

It continues a difficult month for Cardiff, who were in South Africa late in November when the Omicron strain of coronavirus was first made public and caused quarantine chaos.

Their team and staff were forced to isolate in South Africa and again on their return to England, meaning a weakened Blues squad played Heineken Champions Cup games against Toulouse and Harlequins, both games ending in heavy defeats.

Cardiff also faced having to play the game behind closed doors after a decision on large gatherings made by the Welsh government earlier this week.

A Blues statement read: "Cardiff Rugby can confirm the United Rugby Championship Boxing Day derby against Scarlets has been postponed.

"The derby was due to take place at Cardiff Arms Park on December 26, however a number of positive Covid-19 cases have been found within the squad.

"Cardiff have liaised with the URC Medical Advisory Group and Public Health Wales and it has been deemed that the fixture cannot take place as scheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game."

The other big United Rugby Championship game scheduled to take place in Wales on Boxing Day - Ospreys vs Dragons at Swansea's Liberty Stadium - was called off earlier this week after the Ospreys revealed 18 positive Covid cases, including some of the Omicron variant.

This weekend's two URC matches in Ireland - Ulster vs Connacht and Munster vs Leinster - are also off.